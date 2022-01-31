Plaudits for Queen's Management School

WORLD CLASS: The Small Business Charter recognises the work of the school in growing and transforming the North's economy.

QUEEN's University Management School has been recognised as a world class business school following the award of the Small Business Charter.

The Charter celebrates the impact of business schools on student entrepreneurship, small businesses and the local economy.

Queen’s Management School offers a wide range of opportunities for student engagement with local SMEs throughout their courses, from the William J Clinton Leadership Institute which offers executive education for small businesses to boost growth and enhance leadership to digital and innovation programmes, with provide greater opportunity for the upskilling and reskilling of professionals for the changing work environment.

In 2020, QUB supported more than 1000 student business placements, with work experience now offered across five QMS programmes.

The School also delivers innovation to local businesses through research, knowledge transfer partnerships and student consultancy projects, with small businesses being offered the opportunity to access the student talent pool, bringing fresh insights on business management issues.

Welcoming the award Patrick McCole, Interim Head of Queen’s Management School, said: “We are hugely excited and proud to have been awarded the Small Business Charter. Queen’s Management School has a vital role to play in the transformation of Northern Ireland towards a more prosperous outward-looking society and in reshaping the local economy.

"This is embedded in our school’s mission to positively transform business and society, and underpins strategic efforts to equip SMEs to grow, innovate, and lead.

"We look forward to furthering our commitment to local businesses with this accreditation, and hope our upcoming school expansion will further accelerate our collaboration with SMEs.”

Anne Kiem OBE, Executive Director of the Small Business Charter and Chief Executive of the Chartered Association of Business Schools, added: “We’d like to congratulate Queen’s Management School on their Small Business Charter Award, given in recognition of their support for student entrepreneurship, small business and their local economy.

"We look forward to welcoming the school to our network of accredited schools delivering and supporting their continued impact on Northern Ireland’s economy.”