Queen’s new Students’ Union opens its doors

STATE-OF-THE-ART: One Elmwood, which houses the Students' Union amidst a host of other services and facilities

QUEEN'S University has opened its ultra-modern new Students’ Union just in time for the new academic year.

Known as One Elmwood, the building comprises the new Student Centre and Students’ Union and includes all the Students’ Union representation, advice, student volunteering and entrepreneurship services.

There are two brand-new venues including the newly re-established Mandela Hall as well as the Union Bar and outdoor terrace area.

Plenty of room and seating to study or socialise

The facade of the £41.8m building was designed to mirror the opposite buildings, including the Lanyon, Whitla and Elmwood Hall, bringing the old and the new together in a strikingly visual way.

The modern space will cater for the needs of over 24,000 students at the university, from wellbeing advice to financial support, from careers to learning support and developmental opportunities.

The new building also features a history wall which tells the story of the union. Featured on the wall is the history of independent student journalism at Queen's with The Gown newspaper and Queen's Radio.

Welcoming the opening, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer, said: “One Elmwood marks a new chapter for life at Queen’s. Set right at the heart of campus, the 10,000 square metre state-of-the-art building brings together university student services and the Students’ Union alongside a range of facilities so students can access services, collaborate in shared spaces, get support and advice, and socialise in a range of venues.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer and SU President Emma Murphy outside One Elmwood.

"This is a major investment in our students and student services so that we can continue to offer our students and staff world class amenities which complement our historic campus. This contemporary structure will build on existing services, shared spaces and support across campus and online to help with seamless engagement between schools, the Students’ Union and the University services with the student at the centre.

"This building is designed to be the hub of Queen’s, with accessibility, lots of collaborative spaces, and a place where students can go for help, relaxation, study and social support. It’s an exciting time for everyone at Queen’s and we are delighted to open the doors and welcome students, staff and the community to this great new space.”

SU advice and SU lounge

Students’ Union President Emma Murphy said: “The new Students' Union, housed in One Elmwood, will be a vibrant social hub with a newly revamped Mandela Hall, Union Bar, rooftop terrace, Union shop and multiple collaboration and social spaces, as well as state-of-the-art facilities for our clubs and societies and other student groups.

"Supporting and developing our students remains a key priority for the Students’ Union and the new facility will provide further opportunities for students to make friends, socialise and engage with our representation, advice, student volunteering and entrepreneurship services. It’s a fantastic addition to life on campus and students will benefit from it for many years to come.”