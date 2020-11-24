Race on to identify Aisling Awards Business Heroes

Four top companies have been shortlisted for the 2020 Aisling Awards — dedicated to the 'Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic' — for their selfless contribution to the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

And while the lockdown means the traditional judging panel visit to the companies has been put on ice, each nominated business will be interviewed by the panel virtually ahead of the gala awards on 10 December.

Sponsored by Staffline, the recruitment giant headed by West Belfast native Tina McKenzie, the Aisling Business Award has been scooped in the past by Andor, Deltaprint, BLK Box Gym Equipment, Argento and Botanic Inns.

The four companies shortlisted this year are:

Tennents — Donated 21,000 bottles of Tipperary Water direct to frontline hospital workers during first pandemic surge.

Huhtamaki — Pivoted to temporary PPE production for healthcare workers in response to crisis and then grew into multimillion pound new business line.

Shnuggle — Baby products company which refitted its manufacturing lines to make Hero Visors which remain in production.

Translink — Kept vital public transport service going to provide lifeline to community throughout the pandemic.

“Staffline Ireland has a proud tradition of supporting local business and of recognising those who make a unique contribution to our community," said Staffline CEO Tina McKenzie. "We have always been happy to lend our support to the Aisling Awards, but we are particularly delighted to put our name to 'The Boldest Business Response to the Pandemic' award in this most unprecedented year.

“The global pandemic has presented obvious challenges for business, but some businesses have not merely survived, they have turned those difficulties into opportunities — the kind of spirit only shown by true entrepreneurs! These businesses are trailblazers and it is important that we take time to recognise the resilience, tenacity and creativity of all the nominees within this category. We can learn so much from the way in which they have innovated but also from their approach to helping those most in need during the current health crisis."

FLASHBACK: The 2009 Aisling Business Award was presented to Mandy Martin and Melanie Sharrad of the Park Hotel in East Belfast by category judge John Hannaway and former Lord Mayor Tom Ekin

During the Covid surge in the spring, businesses across Belfast responded swiftly to the crisis with some hotels offering free accommodation to frontline workers who were isolating from their families and one North Belfast pub which had been locked down remodelling its kitchen to create a free meal service for the homeless and vulnerable.

“Staffline Ireland recognises the need to adapt to a new way of operating post Covid-19, with a determination to capitalise on exciting new global trends in sectors including fintech, cyber security, pharma, science, agri-food and manufacturing," added Tina McKenzie. "At the forefront of the new way in which we will work and live will be businesses and organisations with a strong sense of engagement with the community and a desire to make a difference in 2021 and beyond.”

While the traditional gala event in the Europa has been put on hold due to the pandemic, there are still plan to celebrate the Aisling champions in homes across Belfast on 10 December. A Tom and Ollie hamper of goodies and refreshments can be ordered online to ensure you have a glass in hand to salute our unsung heroes.