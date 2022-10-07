'Racist hate crime' condemned after home is attacked in Donegall Pass

HATE CRIME: Windows were broken in a previous attack and racist graffiti daubed on the property

THE PSNI are investigating a 'racist hate crime' after windows were smashed and graffiti daubed on a property off Donegall Pass.

The incident occurred on Vernon Street on Tuesday when the property was attacked with paint bombs and racist graffiti stating 'Locals Only' was daubed on the walls.

Weeks previously to this the windows of the house were smashed in a separate attack.

It is understood the property is to be inhabited by an Asian family who were due to move in this coming weekend, but have now been left terrified and traumatised by both vicious attacks.

'VICIOUS MINORITY': Councillor John Gormley condemned the attacks

Sinn Féin Councillor for Botanic John Gormley condemned the attacks and said society must come together in its condemnation of racist intimidation.

"This is a racist hate crime, and we should call these attacks out for what they are. Unfortunately this isn't the first such attack in Belfast, and in this area. We have seen evidence of this behaviour in the past, coupled with Belfast Multi-Cultural Association being burned down twice when it was located at Donegall Pass."

Councillor Gormley continued: "I would like to call for all politicians and local community leaders to join in the condemnation of this attack and demand an end to all such attacks. I would also like to call for the PSNI to increase their patrols in the area to deter such attacks, and to make every effort available to arrest and detain those responsible.

"I am confident those who carried out this attack do not represent our society as a whole, they are a vicious minority and I condemn this attack in the strongest terms."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received a report of criminal damage caused to a property in the Vernon Street area of south Belfast shortly after 2.40pm on Tuesday, 4th October.

"Racist graffiti had been sprayed on the walls and door of the house and we are treating this as a hate crime.

"A number of windows were also smashed at the property, which we believe had been damaged a number of weeks prior to the graffiti being sprayed.

"There is no place for hate in our communities and, as we continue to investigate this incident, we are appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who knows who is responsible to come forward and speak with us.

Our officers can be reached by calling 101, quoting reference number 1052 of 04/10/22."