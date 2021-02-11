Diverse panel to discuss Ireland's future this evening

BBC Radio 4's Andrea Catherwood is set to chair a discussion tonight on a New Ireland which has been organised by Ireland's Future.

The discussion titled 'New Ireland - A Warm House For All' features a panel from across the political spectrum including Reverend Karen Sethuraman and Trevor Lunn MLA.

Speaking of his involvement in the panel, Denzil McDaniel the former Managing Editor of Fermanagh's Impartial Reporter and author of 'Enniskillen: The Remembrance Sunday Bomb' said: "I believe we should all have a say in the future of this country and how we shape society. So I've joined a discussion with other Protestants for the Ireland's Future group."

Adding to this, Rev. Sethuraman said: "These conversations should and must include all of us no matter what our community, our identity or what age we are. There is room at the table for all of us.

"This provides us with an opportunity to come together and to figure out our common ground, to figure out our common goals and common values and to begin to take those steps to work and walk towards the common good" she continued.

Also joining the conversation will be businessman Glenn Bradley and Belfast trade unionist Mark Langhammer.

The discussion will be broadcast on the Ireland's Future YouTube channel and their social media pages from 7pm this evening.