Residents raise concerns over social housing plans on Westland Road

A HOUSING Association is set to engage with the local community before presenting plans for new social housing in North Belfast after residents expressed concerns.

The North Belfast News was contacted by residents of the Westland Road over plans by Radius Housing to build social housing in the area.

We previously reported that Holy Family Parish had received an offer to purchase the closed Church of the Resurrection, a former parochial house and parish centre with parishioners voting 70 per cent in favour of the sale.

Cliftonville Golf Club also revealed they were in initial discussions with Radius Housing relating to the potential for development on a portion of the course. The Golf Club also said that tree felling work was "solely related to course maintenance".

One Westland resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was concerned over plans for social housing in the area.

"On behalf of residents of the Westland Road and the immediate area of Cliftonville Golf Course, we are deeply concerned with a proposal to build some 110 social houses on a well established housing area.

"It is regrettable that we as homeowners have been left in the dark about these plans, and we strongly oppose the plans.

"Cliftonville Golf Course is a much needed green space. We are also concerned about the environmental impact caused by the clearing away of land and natural habitats.

"There are owls resident locally, often heard at night. During summer nights, bats are seen in the residential area. It is concerning that they may face potential habitat loss should planning proceed as anticipated; not to mention the negative impact to biodiversity loss caused by the clearing away of land.

"A sizeable number of mature trees were recently fallen."

Radius Housing said no planning application has been submitted and that local residents would be consulted beforehand.

A spokesperson for Radius Housing said: “We are continuing to engage with Cliftonville Golf Club and Holy Family Parish on this potential housing project, and are looking at how housing and new community facilities can be accommodated on the proposed site.

"When we have a clear proposal we will be able to bring this to the local community to seek feedback and address any questions they have. We can confirm no planning application will be made or detailed design will be undertaken before we have engaged fully with the community."

A spokesperson for Cliftonville Golf Club said: "We are still in discussion with Radius Housing on the potential for development of a portion of the golf course.

"As this progresses Radius will provide further information to the local community."