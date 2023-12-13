Ray McAreavey's 'golden voice is now gone'

TRIBUTES have been paid to a West Belfast singer and musician, described by a former band member as "the greatest folk singer to come out of the North of Ireland".

Ray McAreavey (78) passed away peacefully at home on Friday surrounded by his loving family. He was well-known as a member of a number of bands, including The Freemen and most notably, Wolfhound.

Dominic McShane, who played with Ray for many years, including with Wolfhound has fond memories of him.

"Ray worked as a French polisher before studying at Trench House and became a teacher at St Paul's Primary School," he said.

"He started off singing pop songs in around 1967 in Drennan's Bar at the top of Albert Street. He moved into folk music and formed The Freemen with John McNally, Jimmy McPeake and Ciaran Manning.

"Folk music at the time was dominated by The Dubliners. Ray introduced singing in his own Belfast accent. He had a lovely voice.

"He played right up until about three or four years ago. He was an excellent guitarist. He was a very gifted musician.

"Wolfhound was formed in 1970, in Belfast, by Ray McAreavey, Gogie McCullough and Danny Burns.

Ray McAreavey, Kieran Manning, Gogie McCullough and Danny Burns of the band Wolfhound

"Ray and Gogie had been with the famous McPeake family, and Danny was playing Jazz with the Billy Hopkins band.

"Early on, Billy Tierney and Malcom Rodgers were members of the group. Billy left the group and was replaced by Kieran Manning. Danny left and I joined them.

"The last band Ray was in was Casey's Crew alongside myself, Rab McCullough and John Fitzpatrick. Sadly, it is only myself left now.

"I think Ray was the best folk singer to come out of the North of Ireland. Unfortunately, that golden voice is now silent."

Ray was dearly beloved husband of Colette, much loved father of Fiona, Gareth, Emma and Ronan, father-in-law to Alan, Chris and Kathryn, a loving Gaga to Rory, Felix, Sylvie, Noah, Jonah, Malachi, John, Niamh, Conor Ray and brother of Sadie.



His Requiem Mass will be held at St Brigid’s Church on Thursday at 11am with Cremation to follow at Roselawn Crematorium.

Raymond will be loved and missed always by his heartbroken wife, daughter’s son’s grandchildren, sister and entire family circle.