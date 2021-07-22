Raymond leads Downing Street demonstration over Troubles 'amnesty'

DEMONSTRATION: Raymond McCord and Billy McManus with MPs in London on Tuesday

A NORTH Belfast campaigner has led a protest in London against the British Government’s decision to bring forward legislation to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.

Last week, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced proposals to create a statute of limitations ending all prosecutions for incidents up to April 1998.

The legislation would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries, and would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

Raymond McCord, whose 22-year-old son, Raymond Jr, was murdered by the UVF in in 1997, travelled to London on Tuesday to hand in a letter and signed petition at Downing Street.

Raymond was joined by Billy McManus, who lost his father William in the Sean Graham Bookmakers massacre in 1992, as well as families of the victims of the 1974 IRA Birmingham pub bombings.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Raymond spoke of his reaction to the government move.

“It's an absolute disgrace,” he said.

“The general consensus is that it is not about protecting soldiers or victims moving on.

“This is about the state protecting all the murders that they have been involved with and their work with terrorists from both sides.

“As a victims campaigner, I thought it was important to go to London and show my disgust to Boris Johnston and his cabinet at his own front door.

“We got a petition signed by people from communities across Northern Ireland.

“They refused to take our petition and letter directly but it will still land on the desk of Boris Johnson.

“It was great to be joined by SDLP MP Colum Eastwood and two DUP MPs – Gregory Campbell and Jim Shannon.

I met with victims campaigners at Downing Street today as they deliver their letter of protest against the British government’s proposed amnesty for paramilitary and states forces.



The SDLP will always stand with victims and survivors.@Justice4the21 @jr_forum @LouHaigh pic.twitter.com/FMoqUTtAYA — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) July 20, 2021

“They gave us their support. I was a bit shocked, especially by the two DUP MPs. I think they have got their eyes opened to the state after the Protocol.

“We were also joined by the Birmingham bombing families, which was great to see.

“It was an important day because the British government saw us there and we will not accept the decision.

“It was cross-community, Protestants and Catholics together saying to the state that we will not accept it.”

Raymond is now putting plans in place to head back to London in September for a further demonstration at the Houses of Parliament.