Nurses at Mater brave bitter cold to push for fair pay & to save 'health service on its knees'

NURSES from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have began a 12-hour strike over pay and conditions across the North.

It is the first day as part of a UK-wide strike in what is considered the biggest industrial action in NHS history.

The strike will last until 8pm tonight. Emergency and urgent care will continue to be provided by staff but planned surgery will be disrupted.

Department of Health statement on planned action by Royal College of Nursing



Outpatient appointments and community nursing have also been postponed but life-preserving care remains during the strike.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the union is calling for a pay rise of 19.2 per cent but ministers say this is unaffordable.

The strike comes after failed pay talks between Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Pat Cullen, the head of the RCN.

Ms Cullen said the health secretary refused to discuss pay in their meeting on Monday and therefore strikes would go ahead as planned on 15 and 20 December.

At the Mater Hospital in North Belfast, RCN nurses were out at 8am in the freezing conditions, warmed up only by tea, coffee and the endless sound of car horns from the busy Crumlin Road.

Amanda Smith, an ICU nurse at the Mater and RCN steward says nurses deserve a pay rise to reflect the cost of living.



"What has brought us here today is that we are all struggling with the cost of living but also to save the NHS which is on its knees," she explained.

APPEAL: Amanda Smith, ICU nurse at the Mater Hospital

"Our pay has not kept up with the rate of inflation compared to the rest of Europe.

“Our pay has decreased by 20 per cent in real terms since 2010.

“Many of our staff have left to go and work in the private sector. We want to retain our nurses in the NHS so we have the experience and consistency in patient care to protect our patients."

Amanda says nurses deserve a pay rise, especially after their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the Mater Hospital was the designated COVID hospital in Belfast.

"We looked after the first COVID patients in the Mater ICU," she continued.

"There were multiple surges. Many of our staff moved out of their homes and lived in hotels and apartments because they were worried about bringing the virus home to their families.

"It was an enormously stressful time but we stuck at it and had really good outcomes for many of our patients.

"We had one of the lowest mortality rates in the whole of the UK and we are really proud of that."

Amanda is urging the government to get back around the table and implement a sufficient pay rise for nurses.

"Hopefully the government will go back into negotiations with Pat Cullen, our General Secretary. It is only right and proper," she added.

As I prepare to join many picket lines today, To all our nursing staff-I have utmost respect for you. Your courage to stand up and be heard for your patients will not be ignored. Shame on this Govt for leaving you out in the cold. 1st stop St Thomas Hsp. See you there colleagues — pat cullen (@patcullen9) December 15, 2022

"They are willing to pay agency staff huge amounts of money and all that we are asking for is a rise which reflects the cost of living and will encourage nurses to stay in the NHS."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín was out supporting the Mater picket line nurses.

"The need to ensure nurses are paid fairly, have safe conditions for staff & patients is paramount," she said. "The Belfast Trust must recruit the staff that are needed and retain their staff through proper pay and conditions.”