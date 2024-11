Úna wins Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award

GLÓR na Móna's Úna Nic Gabhann has lifted the Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award with Glór na nGael.

Congratulating Úna, Youth Project Coordinator with Glór na Móna, Padraigín Nic Mhathúna said: "We are so proud of all the hard work over the last few months, as well as working with our social enterprise Anam – Caife na Carraige and her role with Sólás na nÓg as part of their youth steering committee.

"Úna is an inspiration young leader, we are so proud."