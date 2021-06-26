Recycling collections set to resume in Ardoyne after ‘incident’

RECYCLING collections in Ardoyne are set to return to normal by the end of the week following an ‘incident’ in the area.

Bryson Recycling, a leading provider of recycling services in the city, were forced to withdraw services from the area on Friday morning (June 18) following an ‘incident’.

The North Belfast News understands there was an altercation between a resident and staff member from the recycling company over the contents of a recycling receptacle.

Local SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker said there had been a number of incidents of intimidation and threats in the area in recent months.

“This was one of a number of incidents reported in recent months,” he explained.

“Recycling is really important. Bryson Recycling is a really important service for the community but no-one deserves to be shouted at or assaulted or anything like that.

“Staff should be able to work in the community without any threats or hassle or danger from anyone.

“I met with Bryson Recycling and Belfast City Council on Monday morning and they are hopeful that normal service will return on Friday again.”

A spokesperson for Bryson Recycling said: “I can confirm that there was an incident this morning involving a member of our staff which regrettably resulted in Bryson Recycling having to withdraw services from an area of North Belfast. The incident has been reported to the police.

“We met with Belfast City Council representatives this morning and are working with them to re-establish collections in the area as soon as possible.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson added: “Recycling collections in a number of streets in Ardoyne did not take place as planned on Friday, June 18.

“We are working with Bryson Recycling to ensure that normal service resumes this week for those impacted.”