Photography competition to raise money for Refugee Rescue

A PHOTOGRAPHY competition has been launched to raise much-needed funds to secure the long-term future of the Irish based Refugee Rescue.



The organisation, which was founded by West Belfast musician Joby Fox, assists in the rescue of refugees crossing the Mediterranean and they are aiming to raise at least £150,000 to buy a larger vessel which will allow them to continue their work.



Speaking about the competition, Joby told the Andersonstown News that this gives people the opportunity to have a think about how they engage with the sea.



“We live on an island and as such we are constantly surrounded by the sea” he said.

“Although for some that connection with the sea isn’t pleasant. This competition will allow people to think about their relationship with the water and how it compares to other people’s relationships.



“There isn’t a day that goes past that there isn’t someone killed trying to cross the Mediterranean in search of a better life and this will allow people to think about the work that we in Refugee Rescue are doing.”



Joby said that while their current fundraising target is £150,000, realistically it is going to cost them at least a quarter of a million pound to buy a new vessel.