A PHOTOGRAPHY competition has been launched to raise much-needed funds to secure the long-term future of the Irish based Refugee Rescue.
The organisation, which was founded by West Belfast musician Joby Fox, assists in the rescue of refugees crossing the Mediterranean and they are aiming to raise at least £150,000 to buy a larger vessel which will allow them to continue their work.
Speaking about the competition, Joby told the Andersonstown News that this gives people the opportunity to have a think about how they engage with the sea.
“We live on an island and as such we are constantly surrounded by the sea” he said.
“Although for some that connection with the sea isn’t pleasant. This competition will allow people to think about their relationship with the water and how it compares to other people’s relationships.
“There isn’t a day that goes past that there isn’t someone killed trying to cross the Mediterranean in search of a better life and this will allow people to think about the work that we in Refugee Rescue are doing.”
Joby said that while their current fundraising target is £150,000, realistically it is going to cost them at least a quarter of a million pound to buy a new vessel.
“We are not naive in the sense that this will cost more than our initial fundraising target. This photography competition is only one part of our fundraising efforts and there are others out there doing their bit to help us and other organisations like us,” he added.
“As we approach Christmas, I would also ask local sports clubs, social clubs or any other organisations to please consider our work and anything that you might be able to do to raise money to help us so that we can continue to help those who are making that journey across the sea.”
The competition costs €10 to enter with the money raised going directly to the charity. Entry is open to anyone with any level of experience.
All submissions will be displayed at the ‘Surrounded By Sea’ exhibition from 10 to 12 December at The Dean Arts Studio in Dublin. The exhibition has been organised by Irish artists Karen Cowley (Wyvern Lingo) and the event is kindly supported by Conns Cameras and the Dean Arts Studio.
Prizes include a night’s stay in a Lakeview Deluxe Room at the newly enhanced Glasson Lakehouse in Athlone, Westmeath, as well as complimentary breakfast and a three course dinner with a bottle of house wine in Bonnie’s Restaurant, a €250 Conns Cameras voucher and a €150 Conns Cameras voucher.
You can submit your entry here with the deadline for submissions being 22 November.