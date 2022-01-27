Lord Mayor calls for 'accounability' on Regina Coeli

SUPPORT: The Lord Mayor met with staff and union reps at Regina Coeli Hostel on Tuesday

Belfast's Lord Mayor has called for "accountability" from the management Regina Coeli Hostel as it continues to ignore pleas to discuss the future of the facility.

Residents at the facility have had their licence to occupy rooms revoked by management as it prepares to close the hostel.

Unite the Union members who staff the hostel were also suspended as they maintained a 24/7 work-in protest to save the Lake Glen facility from closure.

A recent survey of the building found that it is in need of repairs costing over £500,000.

The building is owned by the Legion of Mary with services provided by an independent group of trustees operating under the banner of the Regina Coeli House Hostel.

Last week, a motion calling on the Communities Minister and Housing Executive to meet with the owners and management of the facility was passed by Belfast City Council.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Cllr Kate Nicholl, visited staff this week and called for the management committee to meet with relevant stakeholders.

"Staff and residents have been treated shamefully and the lack of engagement from the Legion of Mary and Bishop of Down and Connor around this has been outrageous," she said.

"They need answers so that statutory departments can help plan a way forward - for many of the residents being moved into a mixed hostel is just not an option.

"I was pleased to visit to show my support and hope some accountability is shown soon."

Unite Regional Secretary Jackie Pollock said: "The behaviour of management at this Legion of Mary owned facility has been reprehensible. Not only have they completely failed to engage with Unite who represent the workforce, but they have suspended their employees, food deliveries have ceased and now they have threatened to evict the residents.

“Unite demands that the suspension of our members is immediately lifted by management. We reiterate our call for the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey, representatives of the NI Housing Executive and the Legion of Mary to meet with us and agree a way forward to ensure the retention of this vital facility as well as the increased funding needed to expand access to this much needed service.”