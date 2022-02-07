Union offers to fund survey of Regina Coeli building

THE Legion of Mary is facing calls to produce evidence that Regina Coeli Hostel must undergo "critically necessary works" to prevent its closure.

It comes after Unite the Union members who staff the women's only hostel entered a fourth week of their 24/7 work-in protest to save the Lake Glen facility in West Belfast.

The building is owned by the Legion of Mary with services provided by an independent group of trustees operating under the banner of the Regina Coeli House Hostel.

A recent survey of the building, carried out on behalf of the hostel management committee, found that it is in need of repairs costing over £500,000.

On Friday, Unite the Union met with the Legion of Mary where it urged the religious organisation to clarify its role in keeping the hostel open.

Following the meeting, the union offered to fund a professional building survey to identify what substantial work is needed.

The Legion of Mary, which had previously resisted calls to meet with local political reps and union officials, earlier recognised "the need for the provision of a female-only hostel". However, it said the building could not remain open to residents "even if funding for the critically necessary works was found".

Regional Secretary for Unite, Jackie Pollock, said: “Unite once again requested sight of the building survey which is being used to justify the closure of this vital facility. We offered to pay for a second professional survey so that if there were any issues, we could initiate immediate discussions on how to solve them and keep the doors to Regina Coeli House open."

Unite General Secretary, Sharon Graham, welcomed Friday's meeting, but called on the Department for Communities to intervene.

“The decision by the Legion of Mary to meet with Unite was long overdue," she said.

"Based on the discussion that took place, Unite considers that if the Department for Communities was to direct the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to make an offer to take on the running of the service that would provide a basis for resolution of the current crisis. Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey must now intervene to make this happen as soon as practically possible."