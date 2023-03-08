Relatives for Justice bring GAA legacy project to the Oireachtas

PROJECT: Peadar Thompson of Relatives For Justice is building a commemorative project for all GAA members who lost their lives in the conflict

MEMBERS from victims' group Relatives for Justice (RFJ) are in Dublin today to take part in a talk in the Oireachtas about GAA members who lost their lives during the conflict.

RFJ's GAA Legacy Project is currently recording the lives of all GAA members who died in the conflict, with each person memorialised through their love of Gaelic games.

The project has five main aims, which will be centred around a book, which will contain all those who lost their lives, as well as a photograph and a statement about their life, and involvement with the GAA. Plans are in the works for an exhibition – hopefully at Casement Park – a fully researched and detailed web portal for all victims, as well as commemorative art and clothing.

Organised by Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, the talk heard from both Peadar Thompson from RFJ and Eugene Reavey, a member of St Killian’s Whitecross GAC whose three brothers John (24), Brian (22) and Anthony (17), were murdered by the UVF’s Glenanne gang on 4 January 1976.

The gang also murdered three members of the O’Dowd family on the same day in what has become known as the Reavey and O’Dowd Killings. The Glenanne gang have been linked to collusion with the British establishment including the British Army and the RUC.

Eugene Reavey, a Whitecross Stalwart, whose three brothers were killed during the conflict speaks of the vital importance of the GAA to him and his family pic.twitter.com/y0GxpNRWnn — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) March 8, 2023

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's event, Peadar Thompson said it would be a great opportunity to speak to politicians in the Republic

“On Wednesday we’ll be heading to the Oireachtas to give a presentation to TDs and Senators about the project and to raise awareness. It will be good to raise some awareness of the project in the South. Eugene Reavey who lost three brothers will also be speaking and will be speaking on his own experience as a Gael living through the conflict and on losing his three brothers and in the context of the GAA.

“It was organised through Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile’s office and he invited us down to speak so we can raise some awareness and spark those conversations.”

I’m privileged to be hosting this event on behalf of @RelsForJustice at Leinster House tomorrow morning. I know many fellow Gaels based there will have a deep interest in the important research conducted by project co-ordinator Peadar Thompson. @OireachtasNews @sinnfeinireland pic.twitter.com/bxPVPFe7ge — Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@NiallSF) March 7, 2023

Peadar said that the book is nearing its completion and said if anyone wanted to be involved with the project to contact RFJ.

“A great many people have got in touch with the project so far and many more people who would like to take part and help share the memories of their loved ones and their love of Gaelic games can get in touch.”

To get involved with the project, you can reach Peadar at GAA@relativesforjustice.com or by visiting www.rfjgaa.com