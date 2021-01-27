Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly in renewed plea for shoppers to mask-up

GOING ABOUT THEIR EVERY DAY BUSINESS: Face masks being worn on the Antrim Road on Thursday

THERE are renewed calls for local shoppers to wear face coverings to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in North Belfast.

It comes after Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said he was approached by retail workers in North Belfast over their concerns about people not wearing masks whilst out shopping.

Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s recently announced that they will deny entrance to shoppers who do not wear face masks unless they are medically exempt.

Mr Kelly also hit out at abuse of retail workers by those refusing to wear a face mask.

“I’ve been approached by retail workers in North Belfast who are seriously concerned about some shoppers not wearing masks at this dangerous point in the pandemic,” explained Mr Kelly.

“Let me appeal to shoppers to respect retail workers who are doing the essential job of keeping our basic food supplies flowing freely often at a high personal risk.

The single most important action we can all take is to stay at home to protect the health service and save lives.



“Clearly there are a minority who aren’t wearing masks, and an even smaller number of people who are exempt.

“It is a simple and reasonable request that shoppers wear masks even if only popping into local shops for a minute.

“Not only are those refusing to comply with the health advice putting retail workers at risk of Covid-19, they are also putting their own lives at risk.

“BT14 and BT15 have been amongst the worst post codes for Covid19 cases even as recently as last week and both are in this constituency.

“If you don’t have someone that has by now been effected by the pandemic in your family most people will know of cases in their community.

“So please, wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands and respect retail workers and other shoppers.

“Finally reports of some retail workers being verbally abused by a tiny minority of people refusing to wear masks is completely unacceptable and I would support the retail outlets that are insisting on shoppers wearing a mask or a visor.”