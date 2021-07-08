Finaghy residents 'intimidated' as loyalist flags go up

RESIDENTS who feel intimidated by loyalist flags erected this week in Finaghy are being urged to report their concerns to the Department for Infrastructure and the PSNI.



Speaking to the Belfast Media Group, Sinn Féin Councillor Geraldine McAteer said residents are becoming "highly frustrated by the whole situation". It comes as loyalist flags have been erected in other mixed areas of Belfast and Lisburn in recent weeks.

"This is an increasingly mixed area and people are moving to it as they see it as an up and coming area with great vibrancy," said the Balmoral Councillor. "The last thing that people want to see is flags being foisted upon them and they do find it intimidatory.



“We are urging the Department for Infrastructure, who largely are the property owners of the lampposts that these flags are on, to take action. I would also ask people to report it to the PSNI.”



Cllr McAteer described the response of the PSNI as “disappointing”.



“They see it as the task of DFI to remove them but people should ring 101 and report it to the PSNI if they feel intimidated. It is important that it is recorded so that they realise that there is a problem with these flags and how people are made to feel by them,” she added.



“A report by the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition is with the Assembly and it will be interesting to see their findings and recommendations.



“In the meantime, I just wish that people would exercise a sense of community solidarity and not put up flags where they are not wanted, especially in shared areas.



“At this stage we would hope that some action would be taken but it is just getting frustrating for people that these flags continue to go up every year in mixed areas.”



A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: "The Department has been made aware that flags have been erected at Finaghy Road crossroads. When complaints are received in all such cases the Department will work closely with the PSNI. The Department has made contact with the PSNI and is awaiting their assessment.

"The Department will take action to arrange for the removal of flags on DFI property where they are causing a road safety problem or where there is clear community support for their removal and we are satisfied that removing them will not further raise community tensions or present risks to the safety of our staff and contractors.

"The Department works in collaboration with all the relevant partner organisations about these matters. The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition, which was established as part of the Fresh Start Agreement and tasked with exploring and finding consensus on a range of issues, including the flying of flags, has now submitted its report to the Executive.”