Union Flag outside Fleming Fulton special school to stay up despite objections

CONTROVERSIAL: The flag outside Fleming Fulton Special Needs School on the Upper Malone Road will not be removed

A UNION flag erected outside Fleming Fulton school in South Belfast will not be removed, despite pressure from local political and community representatives.

The flag appeared earlier this month at the front entrance of the integrated special needs school on the Upper Malone Road. There are no other flags along the stretch of the upper Malone Road.

Having met with the PSNI and community representatives over the issue, the Department for Infrastructure said no agreement was reached to remove the flag.

The PSNI have also advised that its removal could lead to the erection of more flags in the area and considered it “not appropriate” to remove it at this time.

A school source said there is “frustration” at the decision.

“The feeling within the school is one of frustration given it is there and especially given its location at the entrance to the school," our source said.

“There are no flags opposite the school. The nearest one is at Taughmonagh. This has been a deliberate move to put it there.

“This is an integrated school with a real sense of community with children from across Belfast educated here. It is the last thing that people want to see when they arrive at school.”

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said she was “frustrated” and “disappointed” that the flag will not be removed.

“It is incredibly frustrating and disappointing that this flag, which is not wanted by the school or parents, cannot be taken down by the Department in the interests of a cross-community ethos for these children and their families,” she said.

“Those who refuse to cooperate with the PSNI on this matter are certainly not representing the wider Fleming Fulton community and appear only to be interested in marking what they mistakenly perceive as their territory. It is a shame that threats of escalating tensions, intimidation and more flags are enough to undermine the right of these pupils to be educated free of the shadow of sectarianism.

“This is just another example of why we desperately need the legislative framework to deal with the issue of unwanted flags and other emblems in our communities. The Executive Office has sat on the report from the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) for long enough, and it is about time that it was published. There is an opportunity now for the report's recommendations to dovetail into the tripartite Cultural Bill, and for us to move forward harmoniously.

“Wherever the blockage lies on the FICT report, it is time that all parties show leadership on how we move forward on cultural issues.”

In a letter written in response to Ms Bradshaw’s request to remove the flag, the Department for Infrastructure said: “In this particular case, the Department sought advice from the PSNI who advised that they have engaged with local community https://belfastmedia.com/ormeau-flagsrepresentatives to have the flag in question removed. However, no agreement has been reached.

“The PSNI further advised that if the flag was removed it is highly likely that a lot more would appear given the current tensions. Consequently, it is not considered appropriate to remove the flag at this time.”

The current controversy comes as loyalist flags have been erected in other mixed areas of Belfast and Lisburn in recent weeks.