New report highlights shocking McGurk's evidence after archive is laid bare

A NEW report into the McGurk’s Bar bombing has uncovered new evidence of British state collusion and cover-up.

‘The McGurk’s Bar Bombing – Post-Script’ has been put together by Ciarán MacAirt, the grandson of two victims of the 1971 North Queen Street atrocity. His grandmother, Kathleen Irvine was one of 15 Catholic civilians murdered in the attack and his grandfather, John was badly injured.

The report has been released to the public today (Thursday).

Critical new evidence in the report relates to proof of a covert British army operation in place on the night of the atrocity and suspicious cars in the area, before and after the explosion.

The report also uncovers evidence that the original target for the bombing was the nearby Gem Bar.

There is also new details about the involvement of General Sir Frank Kitson in the cover-up.

Download The #McGurks Bar Bombing: Post-Script free - featuring new evidence missed by previous historic investigations... or buried by them #TheKitsonExperiment https://t.co/kKCHUflcm4 pic.twitter.com/n0NXLgtEVv — #McGurks Bar Campaign for Truth (@mcgurksbar) October 8, 2020

Speaking about the new report, Ciarán MacAirt said: “Among a raft of new information published in The McGurk’s Bar Bombing: Post-Script, I can now prove that there was a covert British Army operation in place on the night of the explosion near McGurk’s Bar and the British Army recorded the escape of the suspect car minutes afterwards.

“Furthermore, I can also prove that the British state’s lies, which blamed our loved ones for the Massacre, began with collusion between the police and the British Army Commander in charge of Belfast. I name this infamous British soldier.

“The launch of The McGurk’s Bar Bombing: Post-Script will signal the beginning of legal battles with the Office of the Police Ombudsman, Police Service Northern Ireland and Attorney General if the authorities fail to attend to the new evidence.

The launch of The McGurk’s Bar Bombing: Post-Script will signal the beginning of legal battles with the Office of the Police Ombudsman, Police Service Northern Ireland and Attorney General if the authorities fail to attend to the new evidence.

“Historic investigations either failed to find this critical evidence or buried it so we do not know where collusion ends and incompetence begins.

“December 4 this year will be the 49th anniversary of the McGurk’s Bar Massacre. Our families demand an independent investigation now.”

Niall Ó Murchú of Kinnear and Co. Solicitors added: "The new evidence in The McGurk’s Bar Bombing: Post-Script is an indictment of the previous historical investigations into the atrocity by the Office of the Police Ombudsman and Historical Enquiries Team. They either missed this vital evidence or buried it.

“The cover-up continues to this day and the families will be forced back into court to seek an independent investigation nearly half a century after the murder of their loved ones by agents of the British state.”

The report will be downloadable via www.mcgurksbar.com and related social media websites.