THE Republic of Ireland will face the Czech Republic away in the World Cup play-off semi-final, with the winners of Denmark or North Macedonia awaiting in the final if the Irish get through.



The draw was made this afternoon at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. A major incentive for the Boys in Green is that they will be at home in the final if they get past the Czechs in Prague.



Northern Ireland will have to travel to Italy in their play-off semi-final with the winners facing Bosnia and Herzegovina or Wales.



The semi-finals take place on Thursday March 26 2026 with the final on March 21.

While Northern Ireland qualified for the World Cup play-off through the Nations League, the Republic clinched their place following a last gasp Troy Parrott winner against Hungary on Sunday.