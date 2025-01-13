Delays expected as resurfacing scheme begins on New Lodge Road

A £446,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on the New Lodge Road has started.

The resurfacing scheme, which extends from the junction of Antrim Road to North Queen Street will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users, the minister has said.

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said: “This substantial investment of £446,000 for North Belfast will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users who travel through this area and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network and creating further opportunities for active travel, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement these works in two separate phases.

Phase 1: Antrim Road to Lepper Street will require weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday, January 13 until Friday, February 14 between the hours of 8am and 6pm. During these times a signed diversionary route will be in place using the New Lodge Road, North Queen Street, Duncairn Gardens and the Antrim Road.

Phase 2: Lepper Street to North Queen Street will require weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday, February 17 until Friday, April 16 between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, April 16, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.