Road resurfacing scheme brings improvements to Norglen area

RESIDENTS of Norglen in West Belfast can finally breathe a sigh of relief as long-awaited road resurfacing works kick-off, marking a major win for the local community.

The scheme in Norglen Parade and Norglen Court was driven by local Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly and Aisling Reilly MLA who promised safer streets and improved accessibility for everyone.

For years, the roads and footpaths in the area had fallen into a state of disrepair, causing inconvenience and concern among residents. Thanks to lobbying, the resurfacing scheme is now underway, transforming the neighbourhood for the better.

Aisling Reilly emphasised the importance of investing in local infrastructure.

“This is a vital step towards improving the everyday lives of people here in Turf Lodge," she said.

"While there will be some temporary disruption, these works will deliver long-term benefits, from safer roads to better footpaths for pedestrians and families.”

Councillor Michael Donnelly added: “We’ve been committed to securing these improvements for our community.

"We will continue to push for further upgrades, including the removal of problematic slopes that have been a concern for residents.”

Local people are being advised to expect some short-term inconvenience during the resurfacing. As the project progresses, both political repsl have pledged to keep residents updated and maintain open communication to ensure the work meets community needs.