Man wielding knife robs tills at Oldpark off-licence

ROBBERY: A man entered the premises on Monday night with a knife and made off with money from the tills Pic: Google Maps

STAFF at Winemark on the Oldpark Road have been left shaken following an armed robbery on Monday evening.

Police have put out appeals for information after a man entered around 8.35pm armed with a knife and threatened staff before making off with money from the tills.

Inspector Matson said: “At approximately 8.35pm we received a report that a man, armed with a knife, had entered the premises and threatened staff.

"The man took money from the tills before making off in the direction of Ballysillan Road. No one was injured however staff have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

"The suspect was described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches and wearing a mask, dark jumper and blue jeans.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2367 of 22/01/24.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”