Rory Gallagher statue unveiled at Ulster Hall to mark his 30th anniversary

ICON: Chris McCracken (Linen Quarter) Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray, Eoin Gallagher (Rory's nephew), Lord Mayor of Cork Dan Boyle and Daniel Gallagher (Rory's nephew) at the new statue Jim Corr Photography

A COMMEMORATIVE statue of legendary composer and musician Rory Gallagher has been unveiled at the Ulster Hall, honouring the guitarist's deep connection to Belfast.

2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of the legendary musician’s passing.

Crafted by renowned sculptors Anto Brennan, Jessica Checkley of Bronze Art Ireland, and David O’Brien of Bronze Art Ireland. It is inspired by a January 1972 Melody Maker magazine cover shot of Rory onstage at Ulster Hall.

The statue of Rory Gallagher is life size mounted on a plinth which has a granite capping piece and is finished with banded render to match the Ulster Hall.

Born in Ballyshannon and raised in Cork, Rory moved in 1967 to his "second home" in Belfast, a city that would become a cornerstone of his musical journey. It was here that Taste, his first blues-rock trio, played the legendary clubs such as Sammy Huston’s, The Maritime and Club Rado.

The final Taste concert, featuring John Wilson and Richard McCracken was at Queen’s University in 1970.

At the start of Rory’s solo career, he formed a new band with drummer Wilgar Campbell and bassist Gerry McAvoy. Later he would bring on Lou Martin and Brendan O’Neill, all Belfast musicians, who helped to shape his career.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “Today, we honour the incredible legacy of Rory Gallagher, a true musical icon who continues to inspire generations.

"This statue stands as a testament to his enduring impact, not only on the world of music, but on the cultural fabric of Belfast.

"It is fitting to have the statue here at the Ulster Hall where some of his most memorable performances took place and, as a UNESCO City of Music, Belfast is proud to celebrate Rory’s talent, creativity and the joy he brought to so many through his music.”

Renowned for his soulful playing, dynamic performances, and dedication to his craft, Rory established himself as a trailblazer in Irish rock music. Over the course of his career, Rory toured around the world constantly, selling millions of records in the process.

Donal Gallagher, Rory’s brother and manager, said: “It’s fitting that the city he loved so much is where his legacy will be celebrated for generations to come. Belfast wasn’t just a place he performed; it was a city that shaped his musical journey and welcomed him like one of its own.

"From the early days when he played here, it became a second home, a source of inspiration, and a springboard to international success.”

The Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust has been instrumental in this initiative, working in collaboration with Ulster Hall and Belfast City Council, and with sponsorship from the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure, Northern Ireland Executive; ICC Belfast; LQ BID; Girvan Architecture Services; Aiken Promotions; Strange Music; and Pipelife Ireland.

Member of the Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust, Frank Girvan, said: “It has been many years in the making, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we've received from fans, fellow musicians, and all those who continue to show their commitment to keeping Rory’s legacy alive.

"From fundraising to performances, we’ve organised numerous initiatives, including the unveiling today in Belfast, to ensure that Rory's contributions to music are never forgotten.

"We hope more people will join us in these efforts, as we continue to celebrate the music and spirit of a man who changed so many lives.”

Iain Bell, Acting Chief Executive of BWUH Ltd, the operators of Ulster Hall said: “Ulster Hall has hosted countless legendary performances, yet Rory Gallagher’s connection to this iconic venue is unmatched.

"This statue is not just about celebrating Rory’s career; it also reaffirms Belfast’s status as a cultural hub. It highlights the city’s vibrant musical heritage and its importance as a destination for music lovers worldwide."

Co-funded by LQ BID as part of ongoing urban regeneration efforts, the statue promises to become a key landmark for visitors and a focal point for celebrating both Rory’s legacy and Belfast’s rich musical heritage.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID said: "We’re proud to support this initiative, as the statue is a wonderful reflection of the district's rich musical heritage. We believe it will become a landmark that attracts visitors and supports future tourism, contributing to the continued regeneration of the area."