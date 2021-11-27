Rosemount House residents benefit from mental health training

POSITIVE MENTAL HEALTH: Michael Opie of Olympus Gym with Rosemount House residents Corey McLaughlin, Gerard Devlin and Dean Mallon

RESIDENTS of Rosemount House in North Belfast took part recently in positive mental health training thanks to the tireless work of a local man.

Philip McTaggart, who lost his son, also named Philip, to suicide in April 2003, now runs Mind Skillz Training, set up to help people in the community with their mental health.

Philip was also joined at Rosemount House by Michael Opie of Olympus Gym who uses his expertise in exercise to promote positive mental health.

Rosemount House provides sheltered and professionally supported accommodation for those seeking continued recovery from alcohol addiction, which may also include secondary drug addiction with associated mental health issues.

Charlie McGarry from Rosemount House praised Philip and Michael for their work with the residents.

“It was great to avail of the services, all free of charge which involved activities and advice to improve both mental and physical health,” he said.

“Exercise as we know is so important for your mental health. We have so much space in North Belfast for walking.

“In these strange times with the pandemic, it is a very tough time for our residents here.

“I can’t think Philip and Michael enough for their help and support.”