Ross Street residents without electricity again after stolen car crashes into street cabinet

RESIDENTS in Ross Street were left without electricity for second time in two weeks after a stolen car crashed into street cabinet last Monday night.

The car rampaged through the site of the former flats in the area where, just hours earlier, local reps had issued a desperate call for the site to be secured. With the notorious flats demolished, the site has remained a hotspot for antisocial behaviour.

Up to 80 homes in Ross Street were left without power and heating in recent weeks after exposed supply lines were set alight.

On Monday afternoon, community reps had called on the Housing Executive to secure the site, warning that it would attract stolen vehicles. A stolen car was on site less than seven hours later.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black said: "It's imperative that the site is secured, especially over the summer period.

"It appears there is some delay in building works, so we need this to be safe for the local families. Issues include arson, criminal damage and vandalism, and we're worried for the safety of children and young people as well."

Sinn Féin's Damien Austin said: "The Housing Executive own the land and they're trying to get Radius to claim ownership of the land to build social homes. Radius aren't due on the site anytime soon, so we need somebody to stand up and take responsibility.

"There could be burnt out cars here or anything like that, and then later on in the year it could become a potential bonfire site."

Sinn Féin representative Pat Sheehan described the situation as "extremely frustrating".

"We thought with the old flats being demolished that it would be a new start for this particular site," he said. "We effectively have a dispute between the Housing Executive and the housing association and it's the community that's going to suffer.

"You could put the kettle on for this; if this site isn't sealed then there will be all sorts of bonfire material here come August."

Lower Falls Community Safety Officer, Lisa Lynn, said the return of an August bonfire would be a "major setback" for the community.

"Last year was this first in many years that West Belfast didn't have a call out to the Fire Service to deal with a bonfire," she said. "Residents were relieved when nothing took place.

"There are a lot of neighbouring houses in the vicinity of this site and they're being impacted on a nightly basis. Every night there are fires, they're stoning houses and vehicles being brought into the area, and residents have had enough."

Robert McClenaghan from the Falls Residents' Association said: "The demolition of the flats was a good news story, but now we're back trying to highlight an issue that should be a non-issue."

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “We are aware of the ongoing anti-social behaviour at the site at Ross Street.

“Our local officers attended the site on every occasion that issues were reported and we have officers on-site daily.

“After calls from the community, we prioritised the demolition of vacant flats to facilitate the development of new social housing in the area.

“We have asked for an urgent meeting with statutory and community partners to discuss options for the site going forward.

“Meanwhile, anti-social behaviour can be reported to us online via nihe.gov.uk, by calling 03448 920 900, while serious anti-social behaviour should be reported to police by calling 101."

Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: “Police are aware of the harm being brought into the community by car crime and death driving in the lower Falls. This is becoming a regular occurrence.

"The community across West Belfast have experienced the heartache caused by death driving, and they are quite rightly fed-up with it.

Last night (Monday), they faced more significant disruption caused by the actions of a few. This community deserves better.

“Police are committed to working closely with youth workers, community representatives, and Belfast City council to address this problem, and we will continue to do so."