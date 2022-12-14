Royal Mail disruption in the run-up to Christmas

ROYAL Mail workers have begun the latest period of strike action as their dispute over pay, jobs and conditions goes up a gear ahead of Christmas.

The latest 48-hour national walkout by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) started on Wednesday with two further days planned on December 23 and 24.

Down at the Tomb Street HQ of Royal Mail in Belfast city centre, members joined the picket line yesterday.

Bobby Weatherall, Northern Ireland branch secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), said Royal Mail bosses are "burying their heads in the sand" when it comes to workers pay and conditions.

"Throughout the year we have been trying to discuss the way forward for the business to be a successful one," he said.

"Royal Mail have their own view on that which is their way or no way. As a Postal Executive, we know how the business works. Our view is completely different.

"Royal Mail want to move the early morning shift back three hours which will result in mail not going out until later. The whole business plan is putting letters to the background.

"We have agreed to work with them to bring back a better pipeline in the business that works for us all.

"Royal Mail also want to strip away the terms and conditions that we have agreed over the years, which include allowances that use machinery, technology, late shift and driving.

"They have told us they are going to put between 6,000 and 10,000 employees out on voluntary redundancy. We believe it is more like 20,000.

"We are fighting for the future success of the business, our terms and conditions that we currently enjoy and want to make better and the survival of this union which they are trying to break.

"The timing of the strike action was not to coincide with Christmas. Royal Mail started to de-recognise us at the start of the year and the agreements we had with them.

"This is a full frontal attack on their employees and the union.

"We are always open for negotiation. There has been correspondence between us and the business in the past number of days. They have put forward empty proposals and trying to move the goalposts.

"Royal Mail know these strikes are hurting the business but unfortunately we have people with their heads in the sand who have come from outside industries and do not know how this pipeline works. We do."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who joined Royal Mail employees on the picket line said responsibility for Christmas postal disruption lies squarely with Royal Mail bosses.

For the public, the strike action is having a major impact on mail and parcels in the run up to Christmas.

The final posting dates for Christmas cards has been brought forward to December 16 for first class mail, and December 21 for special delivery guaranteed.