READERS are being urged to spend just one hour counting birds in their gardens, balconies and local green spaces as RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch returns this weekend.

Running from 23–25 January, the Big Garden Birdwatch is the world’s largest garden wildlife survey and provides a vital snapshot of how familiar bird species are faring. Last year, more than 12,000 people across the North took part, helping to count millions of birds.

Sean Woods, Conservation Manager for RSPB NI, said: “Big Garden Birdwatch is a simple but powerful way for people to help nature. The information people collect over the weekend helps us understand how our garden birds are doing and highlights where conservation action is most needed.”

Experts say a cold spell in Ireland, coupled with the extreme cold weather that’s been seen across Europe, could mean a bumper year for migratory birds, such as Fieldfare or Redwing, so it will make for exciting year for the Big Garden Birdwatch. Participants are asked to register online, choose one hour over the weekend and record the highest number of each bird species they see at any one time before submitting their results online.

To take part and receive a free digital Big Garden Birdwatch guide, visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

The parallel event RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch takes place during the first half of spring term, 6 January – 13 February 2026. For more than 20 years, the Birdwatch has helped to connect children and their teachers with nature in their school grounds.

Registration for Big Schools’ Birdwatch is now live. Further information can be found at www.rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch.