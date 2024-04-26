Rugby: Ulster seek to turn on the style against Benetton

James Hume suffered a significant knee injury against Cardiff last week and joins the growing list of absentees for Friday's game against Benetton INPHO

EVEN with John Cooney's last-gasp penalty seeing Ulster claim a 19-17 win over Cardiff last week, they still slipped outside the URC playoff places, so getting back inside the top eight is the objective when they host Benetton on Friday (7.35pm, live on BBC).

The fact that even a victory saw them fall down the table is an indication of just how vital every point is going to be in the final run towards the playoffs, as although they are now 10th in the table, their Italian visitors sit in fifth despite having just three more points on the board.

Therefore, a win, and preferably by bonus point, is what is needed this week. That is easier said than done as although once upon a time, games against Italian opposition were deemed a routine opportunity to win in emphatic fashion, Benetton will be a tough nut to crack and with four wins on the bounce in all competitions behind them, are in better form than Richie Murphy's charges.

Still, their last visit to Kingspan Stadium ended in a bonus point win for Ulster and that must be their target again on Friday.

While Ulster are out of Europe, Benetton have a Challenge Cup semi-final against Gloucester Rugby to look forward to and boast a team laden with Italian internationals including 2024 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Tournament, Tommaso Menoncello; Italy's captain, Michele Lamaro; plus Sebastian Negri.

“This game is hugely important," said Ulster's Defence Coach, Jonny Bell.

"The nature of the results last weekend didn’t work out in our favour: Ospreys winning, Munster and Edinburgh winning, it's such a competitive league. You can quickly jump up or jump down, a win this weekend would be great for us.

"They (Benetton) are cohesive and should have a lot of Italy internationals playing. They have a big forward pack, big ball carriers and explosive backs, so they will be dangerous for us.

"We have to make sure we don’t give them opportunity to go to their strengths, playing in our 22 and try to frustrate them. It's exciting and the type of game you want. We had two good training days this week where I feel we have fixed up a few things."

As for Ulster, they said goodbye to South Africa's Steven Kitshoff who has suffered a season-ending one injury, bringing to an end his stay in Belfast, while James Hume is also set to visit a specialist knee surgeon having picked up the injury against Cardiff.

Billy Burns comes in at 10 with Nathan Doak joining the injury list, whilst the backline sees a few changes as Stuart McCloskey and Rob Baloucoune return to the team at centre and right wing respectively.

“Obviously Friday night took its toll," bell added.

“James Hume suffered a significant knee injury and we are gutted about that. Steven Kitshoff has had an MCL injury, so that means the end of his time here, so hugely disappointing for him and his wife but they have decided to move back, get surgery in South Africa and prep there.

“A significant number of injuries that have hurt us but we’ll manage with the great group that we have.

"It's tough, you are trying to get familiarity and combinations in the side. It's tough on cohesion with injuries.

"One person’s misfortune is another player's opportunity, so the guys who are coming in are fresh and excited to play."