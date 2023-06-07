Celebrations in Ligoniel as new Mayor Ryan returns home

NEW Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy says he is "honoured" and "privileged" to become the city's First Citizen.

The Ligoniel man was elected as Lord Mayor at Monday evening's annual Belfast City Council meeting.

Ryan (28) has represented the people of Oldpark DEA as a Sinn Féin Councillor since 2018. Speaking to the North Belfast News, Ryan said: "It is a massive honour.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy with his colleagues in North Belfast Sinn Féin

"I have always been about being as active as I can in the local community and trying to do my best for the people of Ligoniel and the wider Oldpark ward.

"As Mayor of Belfast, I will be representing every citizen across the city. It is a huge opportunity and I am really privileged to have been nominated by the party to take it on.

"Speaking to Tina and other former Mayors, they have all said to me that the role will allow me to see the city of Belfast through a completely different lens in the four corners of the city. I consider myself a people’s person so to get out and engage with different communities is one of the things I am looking forward to the most.

"I can’t wait naturally for engagements in the North of the city where I am from. It will be something special for me."

Ryan received a warm welcome on his return home to Ligoniel following Monday's Council meeting and he thanked the local people for their support.

"The people of Ligoniel from when I was first elected as a councillor have always been right behind me and offered me so much support," he added.

"I hope I can make them proud. Coming home on Monday night after being elected as Mayor was very humbling. I got out of the car and there was a crowd of local people, including family and friends and people I grew up with. My P1 teacher was even there.

"It was very emotional, a bit of a surreal moment and something I will definitely never forget."

Looking ahead to his year in office, Ryan added: "I want to be a Mayor for all and work with everyone. That includes me working with the other 59 councillors to ensure that we can do everything we can to build a better Belfast for all its citizens.

"There is always a focus on Belfast City Council, with it being the biggest of the 11 Council areas.

"We need to do everything we possibly can to get Stormont back up and running. There are decisions there that need to be taken. People want to see everyone working together and an Executive back up and running. There are people out there who really need support.

"In Council, we will continue to do what we can and I will be a voice for all communities, those workers and those families who are struggling at the moment."