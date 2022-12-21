Prestigious award recognises Sacred Heart Boys PS nurture services

SACRED Heart Boys Primary School in North Belfast have been awarded a prestigious award for their nurture services.

The Marjorie Boxall Quality Mark Award MBQMA award recognises that a school is running a nurture group in a way that follows best practice guidance and principles.

These principles are derived from the key six principles of nurture, which include children's learning is understood developmentally, nurture being important for the development of self-esteem and that language is understood as a vital means of communication.

Principal Joanne Smyth said: "In Sacred Heart we are particularly proud of this award because we are an unfunded school and provide this excellent practice from within our own school budget.

"This award endorses that our nurture group is excellently well run, that it is having a positive impact on all the school, highlighting that our staff are reflecting on effective practice and successful outcomes.

“It is a real honour for our school, an MBQMA not only recognises the dedication of our hardworking staff running the nurture group, but that of the pupils the group is supporting and indeed all staff as the nurture principles permeates throughout our whole school.

"All of our staff have played a part in gaining this award but extra thanks and acknowledge must go to Mrs Connolly, our nurture teacher and Mrs Curley, our nurture classroom assistant for their outstanding practice.”