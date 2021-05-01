Springfield Road traffic lights plea "before someone is killed"

RESIDENTS have called for further traffic calming measures on the Springfield Road due to growing safety concerns.

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan said a number of residents had reached out to report concerns about the crossing near the Springfield Road junction with Springfield Avenue.

"The zebra crossing on Springfield Road needs replaced with traffic lights before someone is killed," she said.

"Residents are quite rightly concerned about the number of drivers who are not stopping at the crossing when people are standing waiting to cross. In fact, there are those who are driving on when people are actually walking on the crossing.

"I have urged the Department for Infrastructure to replace the zebra crossing with traffic lights."

The Sinn Féin woman said he was also pressing for new lights at the Lanark Way intersection.

The Andersonstown News has contacted the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and is awaiting a response.

The Springfield Road has regularly made headlines in recent years, with community and political representatives calling for further traffic calming measures.

In November 2020, Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly called on DfI to reconsider the installation of a new pedestrian crossing at the Springield Road junction with Norglen Parade.

In March 2021, Green Party rep Stevie Maginn called for traffic calming measures after his Freedom of Information revealed shocking casualty figures on the Springfield Road.

The PSNI statistics show that there were show that there were 186 road casualties between Isadore Avenue and Mill Race in a ten-year period (December 2010 – November 2020).

Casualties on the Springfield road included 14 pedestrians and 4 cyclists, including 13-year-old Eoin Hamill who tragically lost his life in January 2020.

In January 2021, 24-year-old Lucy McIlhatton was knocked down and killed on the Springfield Road.