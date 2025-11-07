SAG Credit Union is proud to announce its Gold Sponsorship of St Oliver Plunkett Football Club’s senior squad for the upcoming season, reinforcing its commitment to supporting grassroots sports.

The partnership brings together two pillars of the West Belfast community: A credit union dedicated to serving local members and a football club with an impressive track record of sporting excellence. St Oliver Plunkett FC has established itself as one of the area’s most successful clubs, consistently nurturing local talent through its renowned youth development pathway.

The sponsorship package will provide crucial funding towards the senior squad’s kit and training equipment, ensuring the club can continue with its progress through the ranks of local football while remaining accessible to talented local players.

SAG Credit Union has a long history of supporting community initiatives throughout Andersonstown and Poleglass, with this partnership representing a significant investment in local sport. The credit union believes that successful sports clubs like St Oliver Plunkett FC play a vital role in community cohesion, youth development, and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Seamus Judge, SAG Credit Union Assistant Manager, said: “We are delighted to partner with St Oliver Plunkett Football Club as their Gold Sponsor.

“The club embodies the same community values that drive our credit union – dedication, teamwork, and a commitment to helping local people achieve their goals. Their success on the pitch is matched by their positive impact off it, making them the ideal partner for SAG Credit Union.”

St Oliver Plunkett FC has built a reputation for excellence both on and off the field, with the senior squad achieving notable success in recent seasons. The club’s commitment to developing homegrown talent and providing opportunities for young people in West Belfast aligns perfectly with SAG Credit Union’s ethos of investing in the local community.

Eoghan McGonigle, committee member and senior manager of St Oliver Plunkett FC, said: “This sponsorship from SAG Credit Union is a game-changer for our club.

“Their support allows us to continue raising the standard of professionalism within our senior set up and ultimately helping our senior players become role models for their younger counterparts. SAG Credit Union understands the vital role that local sports clubs play in bringing communities together, and we’re proud to have them as our Gold Sponsor.”