WATCH: Sailortown residents gather to remember Benny's Bar bomb victims

THE 50th anniversary of the killing of two young girls in Sailortown on Halloween was commemorated on Monday night.

On October 31, 1972, the UFF detonated a no-warning car bomb outside the Catholic-owned Benny's Bar in the Docks, killing two young girls, Clare Hughes (4) and Paula Strong (6), who were trick-or-treating.

Twelve of the pub's patrons were also injured in the explosion.

Last Monday, the families of the victims gathered at the corner of Ship Street and Garmoyle Street to lay flowers before making the short walk to St Joseph’s Church to lay tributes at the plaque that was dedicated on their 30th anniversary.

"At around 8.10pm on that chilly night Paula Strong, aged six, and Clare Hughes who was four, were playing beside a tiny fire that was smouldering on the kerb opposite Clare’s home and just yards from Benny’s," explained Brian Quinn, a Sailortown native.

"They had been celebrating Halloween, doing all the usual things that kids do, enjoying home-made candy apples, cakes and sweets and no doubt discussing what mischief-making they could get up to later that Halloween night.

"In Benny’s, it was just another normal night for the many elderly patrons and the owner Benny Coyle.

"That peaceful normality turned suddenly to horror when the bar was demolished by a huge bomb that was packed into a car that was driven to the Ship Street side of the pub. No warning was given.

"As the bombers made their safe getaway, they walked past Paula and Clare knowing that the kids were about to be caught up in the explosion.

"Also playing with them was Clare’s nine-year old brother Kevin. When the bomb exploded Kevin, Clare and Paula were hurtled along the street by the massive force of the blast.

"Despite the efforts of locals and fire brigade crews who arrived on foot from the nearby Whitla Street station to help, the two little girls were fatally injured.

"Paula died at the scene while Clare passed away in hospital that night. Her mum Bridie had lifted her from the ground and cradled her in her arms seconds after the blast. Kevin miraculously escaped significant physical injury."

"Clare’s parents Gerry and Bridie have since passed on, as has Paula’s daddy, also called Gerry.

"Her loving mum Sally has reached the great age of ninety-five and is very appreciative of this tribute to Paula and Clare."