Restoration of historic St Joseph's Church one step closer with Council funding

A PROJECT aiming to restore a former church for community use in the Sailortown area of North Belfast has received a funding boost thanks to Belfast City Council.

Sailortown Regeneration Group (SRG) will receive £154,696 of funding from the Council's Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund towards their restoration of St Joseph's Church.

The Church was closed in 2001 after the Catholic Church decided there was no longer a sustainable local population in the Docks area to sustain it.

In 2017, SRG took out a 150-year lease of the church and managed to secure funding for essential safety work and repairs. The building now hosts a range of small concerts and events, a choir and a drama group to name but a few.

Terry McKeown from SRG said the latest funding will allow capacity to be increased safely in the building.

"This funding will allow us to complete the next stage of the restoration project," she explained.

Inside St Joseph's church

"We want to get another exit put in. It is a big building but we have limited capacity because of access. Increased capacity will allow us to have bigger and better events."

"At the minute, we have the church opened for use. We were able to carry out basic repairs and maintenance. We also got heating, lights, toilets, WiFi and covering for the floor all in. We are in the process of getting the gallery space sorted out."

Terry is optimistic about how the restoration project is going and knows how important the building is for local people.

"This is a huge project. It is an historic building which is part of the history and heritage of Sailortown," she added. "It is crucial that this building is kept and our ultimate aim is a full restoration. The reality of a big project which requires a lot of money is that it will take a long time.

"The use of the church is for local people and ex-Sailortown residents. We host small gigs and events, a drama group and a choir. People really love the building. It really means a lot to them.

"I think more people are starting to take notice of Sailortown. We have plans for the bridge across the water and new social, affordable housing in Pilot Street which was recently approved so it is all positive news for the area."