Poleglass services to be hit by British government funding cuts

FUNDING: Despite retaining three jobs at risk, Martin Connolly of Sally Gardens said other services would have to be cut to make up lost funding

A POLEGLASS community organisation have described the 'devastating blow' to the community and voluntary sectors with the ending of funding from the European Social Fund on March 31.

Poleglass Community Association at Sally Gardens spoke previously to the Andersonstown News about the funding loss after the British government admitted their Levelling Up Fund would not match EU funding despite promising to do so.

In response to leaving the EU, the British government through their Levelling Up strategy aimed to replace EU funding with matched funds from the UK government, meaning that groups reliant on such funds would instead see them matched by the British government themselves. This however was a false promise.

Martin Connolly, Director of Poleglass Community Association at Sally Gardens, said his organisation would be hit by the loss of funding which will not be replaced.

Organisations across the Community and Voluntary sector believed a total of 1,600 jobs would be lost when funding stops. Three such jobs were at risk at Sally Gardens.

Martin confirmed that they have managed to retain the three positions but the cuts will still mean their successful recruitment programme – which successfully helped local people into employment by tailoring to their personal needs – would be cut.

By retaining the three jobs which were at risk, the organisation will also have to pull funds from other projects which means other programmes will now be affected as well.

Martin said: "The end of the ESF funding is a devastating blow to the community and voluntary sector, it's particularly difficult for the many groups that have lost staff and more importantly the services around employability will not be replaced by any other funder at present.

"While our centre will continue to provide essential services to meet the needs of the area many groups are not in that position and services will cease on the 31st March 2023 for those groups unable to retain their staff."