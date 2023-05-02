ELECTION '23: Sam goes before the voters for the first time

ALLIANCE Castle DEA councillor Sam Nelson has a clear message to voters ahead of next month's Belfast City Council election – the party works for people.

The North Belfast man was co-opted on to Council last year after his wife Nuala McAllister was elected to the Stormont Assembly.

Sam, who has been involved in activism for the party for 13 years, is preparing to stand for his home area of Castle DEA for the first time. He has previously stood in the General Election in 2017.

Asked about the views on the doors out canvassing, Sam says there is a lot of frustration with politics in the North due to the current impasse at Stormont.

"It is an exciting time for Alliance politically in terms of our electoral prospects. Our MLAs are frustrated they can’t do their jobs fully," he explained.

Sam Nelson on the election trail with children, Finn (6) and Art (4)

"The impasse at Stormont is affecting everywhere. As a councillor over the last year, it has been really frustrating in trying to deliver bigger things across the city which need the approval of Stormont departments.

"I think Council works fairly effectively which allows parties to work together to achieve for the city. In our view, in terms of funding, there is too much carving up of funds between Sinn Féin and the DUP.

"We want to see changes and it is something I have been working on since elected.

"People want politicians working again. At almost every single door, there is huge frustration that we are not meeting our credential in terms of what we can achieve working together.

"People are reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and looking at the promises behind that and where we are today.

"There are plenty of local issues being raised too. I think it is fairly well known that there has been issues with some Council services like bins at a time when people are expected to pay more rates for these services."

Asked about what he would like to see improve in Castle DEA, Sam said much more investment.

Castle DEA

"I want to see more investment in Castle DEA. This is my home area. I really love the place but it has much more potential," he stated.

"There are still signs of the aftermath of the Troubles. We have a park with an interface barrier down the middle of it and areas which have not received enough investment over the years."

Having gained a North Belfast MLA seat last year, Sam believes there is a strong support for Alliance in North Belfast and believes the party continues to offer a strong alternative to the two main parties – Sinn Féin and DUP.

"I have been involved in politics for about 15 years and I think now people understand Alliance a lot more," he added. "They also understand we are not at fault in terms of the impasse at Stormont.

"Our message to voters is fairly clear – Alliance works. What you will get is a group of politicians who are committed to working for people on issues.

"We want to work in the Council on behalf of everyone so that we can deliver good services that people expect and demand."