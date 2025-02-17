Same challenges remain in Irish Medium sector as they did 17 years ago

REPORT: Some of those in attendance at the Stormont event

MANY of the challenges that were found in a groundbreaking report into Irish Medium Education (IME) 17 years ago have still not been addressed, a conference at Stormont has been told.

Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta (CnaG) – the body the represents Irish Medium education launched a 'Review of the Review; An audit of the progress of the Review of Irish-medium Education, 2008.’

The original review set out to identify and remedy the many challenges that faced the development of the Irish Medium sector at the time. The current review analyses each of the original 24 recommendations, and through meticulous research and interviews with stakeholders in the Irish Medium sector, concludes that the vast majority of the recommendations are still unmet.

A particular focus of the day’s event in Stormont's Long Gallery were the most pressing challenges that were identified in 2008 and still remain critical today due to lack of action and investment. They are appropriate teacher supply for the IME sector; accommodation and infrastructure; linguistically appropriate support for IM pupils with special or additional learning needs and the lack of assessment materials and curriculum resources to support the delivery of the curriculum in IME schools.

Maria Thomasson, CEO of CnaG stated that it was both timely and urgent that recommendations contained in the original review are now being scrutinised and that a way forward is outlined to address them.

"The review in 2008 shone a light on the most pressing needs and challenges facing the Irish Medium Education sector at the time," said Maria. "The sector looked to the future with hope and optimism that the recommendations contained within the review would be addressed, albeit incrementally, in the months and years that followed. This review offered the opportunity to establish a level playing field for pupils and practitioners attending Irish Medium schools for the first time since 1971.



"Astonishingly, in 2025, almost 17 years after the publication of this report, the vast majority of those initial 24 recommendations remain unimplemented."

The young musicians from Bunscoil Phobal Feirste provided entertainment during the Stormont event.

A copy of the report is available at www.comhairle.org/about/publications