After IFTA and BAFTAs: Kneecap have 'revolutionised the Irish language'

BIG SCREEN: Liam Óg and Naoise in a scene from the movie

WEST Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly has praised rap trio Kneecap after the movie of the same name – which they starred in – won prestigious IFTA and BAFTA awards over the weekend.

The Sinn Féin woman was speaking in the Assembly after the film lifted Best Director for filmmaker Rich Peppiatt; as well as Costume Design; Editing; and Casting at the IFTAs on Friday, while writer and director Rich Peppiatt picked up the BAFTA award in the Outstanding Debut category at the ceremony in London on Sunday evening.

“Liam Óg, Naoise, and JJ have revolutionised the Irish language, showcasing and putting An Ghaeilge at the forefront of the global stage," said Aisling.

“Their work has helped make the language relevant to a new and growing generation, ensuring it is not just preserved, but celebrated.

“Through their art, they’ve opened doors to a worldwide audience, delivering a powerful message about language, identity, and culture. They have shown us how creativity can be a vehicle for preserving the language.

“This success is a testament to the power of art to promote cultural identity, and to build awareness of political and social causes, not just here at home, but also internationally including the struggle for freedom in Palestine.

“Last weekend’s achievements marks another significant step in the ongoing resurgence of the Irish language, a language that continues to grow in strength, influence, and pride.

“Maith sibh a chairde, you make us all incredibly proud in West Belfast and across the island. Keep pushing the boundaries, keep raising the bar, and keep showing the world the incredible power of creativity, culture, and identity to deliver positive change across society.”