Kneecap writer and director Rich wins BAFTA

THE writer and director of the movie Kneecap has scooped a British Academy of Film Award (BAFTA).

Rich Peppiatt picked up the award in the Outstanding Debut category at the ceremony in London on Sunday evening.

The Kneecap film missed out on awards in five other categories.

Receiving the award, Peppiatt said he was "absolutely honoured to be standing here".

"Fiteen years ago today I met my wife and a decade ago she convinced me to move to Belfast and within two weeks of moving to Belfast I met Kneecap, and it's weird how life works like that," he said.

"It's a movement & it's about how everyone should have their language respected, their culture respected & their homeland respected."



"So this award is dedicated to everyone who's out there fighting that fight." 💚



Comhghairdeas @KNEECAPCEOL #BAFTAs 👊



pic.twitter.com/Xq6gO5Jv4g February 16, 2025

"Kneecap is more than a film, it's a movement and its about how everyone should have their language respected, they should have their culture respected and they should have their homeland respected and so this award is dedicated to everyone out there who's fighting that fight."

The BAFTA comes after Kneecap scooped four gongs at the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards on Friday night.