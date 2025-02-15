Hannahstown residents urged to take part in second phase of footpath survey

HANNAHSTOWN residents are being encouraged to take part in the latest phase of a consultation process to have footpaths installed on the Upper Springfield Road.

Residents have been campaigning for years for a footpath from Lámh Dhearg GAC to St Joseph’s Parish Hall. A survey was carried out in August last year with 429 forms completed and returned by residents.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn is urging residents to take part in the second phase of the consultation to see footpaths finally built on the dangerous stretch of road.



"A scheme to build a desperately needed footpath for this community is nearing the final design stage," Ms Flynn said.



"Cllr Arder Carson and I are urging residents to take part in the Department for Infrastructures second phase of consultations and if residents are having any difficulty with this process to please reach out and we can try our best to help.



"We would like to thank the local community for their patience and their continued support up until this point.



"We all look forward to seeing this scheme delivered as soon as possible which will enhance the safety and accessibility for all residents in the local Hannahstown area."