Over-55s provided with hot meal and £5 electricity credit

SPRINGFIELD Charitable Association have launched a new scheme which will see 25 people over the age of 55 provided with a hot meal and £5 electricity credit each week for 26 weeks.



Gerard O’Neill from the Association explained that the idea came about after seeing the increasing financial pressures on older people.



“It gives us the opportunity to come together and look at ways in which we can assist people with the cost of living crisis,” he said.



“People were also telling us that they were struggling with their energy costs so we decided that we would bring people together for a meal, that we would provide support with their energy cost and also assist the group in developing new ways that they can support themselves within the community.



“We are all going through this together and the more opportunities people have to come together to share their problems and find solutions, we can then try and attract additional funding to support and assist them.”



Attending the launch, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said that the increased cost of living is frightening for a lot of people.



“The fact that people can use this state-of-the-art building, here in the middle of our community is great," he said.



“I want to say a big, massive thank you to SCA for the work that they have done. They are pioneers in the work that they have done with some of our senior citizens right across West Belfast for many years. I would recommend that people come and use this facility, get your dinner, gel together and work together.



“When our community comes together and works together, we are stronger so I want to thank the SCA for what they have done and encourage other groups to consider rolling out similar projects.”

Cllr Claire Canavan added: “The Heat to Eat scheme is a great initiative and I commend Springfield Charitable Association for putting this project together. We need projects like this in our community to support some of the most vulnerable in our society as we head into the winter months.

“It is shameful that in the 21st century ordinary workers and families are facing almost impossible choices between heating their homes and putting food on the table this winter while the Tory Government has prioritised slashing taxes for the rich, scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and allowing the rip-off by energy companies to continue.

“Now, more than ever, we need to form an Executive and parties should work together to take action to help people through what is now a cost-of-living crisis. The DUP need to end its boycott of the institutions and its responsibilities.”

The scheme will run each Monday from 4pm to 6pm and is open to anyone over the age of 55. Spaces are limited and registration is essential. To register call 02890235350.