SCÉALTA: Joe Austin in conversation with Ciarán Cahill

This week Joe Austin chats to Ciarán Cahill, a lifelong resident of Ballymurphy who is steeped in a history of community development along with his parents Frank and Tess Cahill, who were also involved in many community initiatives aimed at improving the lives of residents in the Upper Springfield area.

Ciarán is the co-ordinator of Springhill Community House, a project started by Fr Des Wilson, which delivers programmes in education, training and health awareness, and is also the chairperson of Conway Education Centre, the largest community education provider in West Belfast.

Scéalta is a joint production by Fáilte Feirste Thair and Féile an Phobail.