School closures across Belfast due to snow

KEEPING THE ROADS OPEN: Snow ploughing on the Glen Road this morning

DUE to heavy snowfall overnight, schools across Belfast have taken the decision to remain closed for the safety of students and staff.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place until tomorrow morning.

School closed across Belfast include:

Carr's Glen Primary School

Cavehill Primary School

Black Mountain Primary School

St Joseph's Primary School

St Ita's Primary School

Donegall Road Primary School

Wheatfield Primary School

Harmony Primary School

Dunmurry Primary School

Belvoir Park Primary School

A winter wonderland on the Hannahstown Hill

Cairnshill Primary School

Holy Cross Girls' Primary School

St Anne's Primary School Belfast

Mercy Primary School

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast

Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast

St Paul's Primary and Nursery School

St Clare's Primary School

John Paul II Primary School

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste

Gaelscoil na bhFál

❄️‼️ SCHOOL CLOSED ‼️❄️



The school will be closed today Friday 10th March due to the impact of the adverse weather conditions on the school grounds, surrounding areas and travel.



Thank you for your understanding.@Ed_Authority @BBCNewsNI @bbcniweather — Christ the Redeemer (@ctrps1) March 10, 2023

Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh

Gaelscoil na Mona

Cedar Lodge Special School

Fleming Fulton Special School

Harberton School

Mitchell House School

Park Education Resource Centre

Glenveagh Special School

Breda Academy

Oakwood School and Assessment Centre

School Closure - following an early morning inspection of our school site, a decision has been made to close the school today on the grounds of Health and Safety. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. — St.Gerard's Belfast (@StGerardsSchool) March 10, 2023

St Gerard's SSS, Blacks Road

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Belfast

Holy Child Primary School, Belfast

Lisnasharragh Primary School

Leadhill Primary School, Belfast

Gilnahirk Primary School, Belfast

Campbell College, Belfast

Cregagh Primary School

Holy Child Primary School

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School

John Paul II Primary School

St Kevin’s Primary School

Holy Evangelists' Primary School

St Teresa’s Primary School

Christ the Redeemer Primary School

Good Shepperd Primary School

St John the Baptist Primary School

St Louise's Comprehensive College

All Saints College

Rathmore Grammar School

St Paul's Primary and Nursery

Harberton Special School

Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin

Blanket of snow on the Glen Road

Holy Cross Boys' PS

Holy Cross Girls' Primary School

St Vincent de Paul PS

Cavehill Primary School

Gaelscoil Éanna

Our Lady's Girls' Primary School

Sacred Heart Boys Primary School

Star of the Sea Primary School

Hazelwood Primary School

St Bernard's Primary School



Mercy Primary School



Oldpark Nursery School



Holy Cross Nursery



Our Lady's Nursery School, Belfast



Cliftonville Integrated Primary School

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School

St Mary's Secondary, Glen Road

St Dominic's Secondary School

St Louise's Comprehensive College

St Genevieve's High School

St Colm's Secondary School

Coláiste Feirste

De La Salle High School

Lagan College

School will be open today.

Please take care travelling to school and around the campus. — Finaghy Primary (@Finaghyps) March 10, 2023

Rathmore Grammar School

All Saints College

Mercy College Belfast

Hazelwood Integrated College

Belfast Boy's Model

Belfast Girl's Model

Schools remaining open include:

Finaghy Primary School

Trinity Belfast

St. Malachy's College

Holy Family Primary School and Nursery Unit, Belfast

St. Patrick's Primary School Belfast

St Joseph’s Primary School Slate Street

