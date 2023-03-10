DUE to heavy snowfall overnight, schools across Belfast have taken the decision to remain closed for the safety of students and staff.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place until tomorrow morning.
School closed across Belfast include:
Carr's Glen Primary School
Cavehill Primary School
Black Mountain Primary School
St Joseph's Primary School
St Ita's Primary School
Donegall Road Primary School
Wheatfield Primary School
Harmony Primary School
Dunmurry Primary School
Belvoir Park Primary School
Cairnshill Primary School
Holy Cross Girls' Primary School
St Anne's Primary School Belfast
Mercy Primary School
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast
Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast
St Paul's Primary and Nursery School
St Clare's Primary School
Bunscoil Phobal Feirste
Gaelscoil na bhFál
❄️‼️ SCHOOL CLOSED ‼️❄️— Christ the Redeemer (@ctrps1) March 10, 2023
The school will be closed today Friday 10th March due to the impact of the adverse weather conditions on the school grounds, surrounding areas and travel.
Thank you for your understanding.@Ed_Authority @BBCNewsNI @bbcniweather
School Closure - following an early morning inspection of our school site, a decision has been made to close the school today on the grounds of Health and Safety. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.— St.Gerard's Belfast (@StGerardsSchool) March 10, 2023
St Gerard's SSS, Blacks Road
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Belfast
Holy Child Primary School, Belfast
Lisnasharragh Primary School
Leadhill Primary School, Belfast
Gilnahirk Primary School, Belfast
Campbell College, Belfast
Cregagh Primary School
Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School
St Kevin’s Primary School
Holy Evangelists' Primary School
St Teresa’s Primary School
Christ the Redeemer Primary School
Good Shepperd Primary School
St John the Baptist Primary School
St Louise's Comprehensive College
All Saints College
Rathmore Grammar School
Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin
Holy Cross Boys' PS
St Vincent de Paul PS
Gaelscoil Éanna
Our Lady's Girls' Primary School
Sacred Heart Boys Primary School
Star of the Sea Primary School
Hazelwood Primary School
St Bernard's Primary School
Oldpark Nursery School
Holy Cross Nursery
Our Lady's Nursery School, Belfast
Cliftonville Integrated Primary School
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School
St Mary's Secondary, Glen Road
St Dominic's Secondary School
St Genevieve's High School
St Colm's Secondary School
Coláiste Feirste
De La Salle High School
Lagan College
School will be open today.— Finaghy Primary (@Finaghyps) March 10, 2023
Please take care travelling to school and around the campus.
Mercy College Belfast
Hazelwood Integrated College
Belfast Boy's Model
Belfast Girl's Model
Schools remaining open include:
Finaghy Primary School
Trinity Belfast
St. Malachy's College
Holy Family Primary School and Nursery Unit, Belfast
St. Patrick's Primary School Belfast
St Joseph’s Primary School Slate Street