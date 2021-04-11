School pays touching tribute after Covid claims Taylor (15)

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Ballysillan teenager who has died after contracting Covid-19. Taylor Reid (15) survived devastating head injuries from a bike accident at the age of ten in 2016 and had to fight for his life again in 2019.



He sadly passed away on Friday after contracting the virus last month.



In a tribute, his school, Hill Croft School in Newtownabbey, said Taylor was “loved” by all pupils and staff.



“It is with very deep sadness that we have heard of the death of our pupil Taylor Reid,” the school said.



“Taylor joined Hill Croft in early 2017. He made progress in ways we could never imagine and his fighting spirit meant that he never gave up, despite the odds, he rallied and came back to us many times.



“Taylor was well known and loved by all staff and pupils. He was often seen at the office or in the corridors giving elbow high-fives with that cheeky grin. He had a mighty sense of humour and a twinkle in his eye, he loved nothing more than people having banter and a bit of a joke with him.



“Over the last year he has remained at home with his family and his health has been deteriorating. He has enjoyed learning at home when he has been well enough. Sadly, this time, his strength just wasn’t enough.



“Taylor’s family are very much part of the Hill Croft Community. Our school family grieves with David, Cheryl, Brooke, Cole, Romi, Shirley and the whole family circle who are very much in our thoughts.



“We send them our love and support.



“We will so greatly miss this remarkable boy who touched so many lives, we are grateful to have had the honour of knowing him.”