Call for the cost of school uniforms and PE gear to be capped

THERE have been calls from Sinn Féin and the SDLP to cap the cost of school uniforms after the Assembly’s Education Committee received a briefing on the huge difference in support available to parents in Britain compared with the North.



This comes after the Department of Education launched a review of uniform costs.



Sinn Féin West Belfast MLA and the party's Education Spokesperson, Pat Sheehan said: "Sinn Féin has brought forward a motion to the Assembly proposing action to cut and cap the cost of school uniforms.

"I am calling on the Education Minister to introduce regulations to cap uniform costs and provide statutory guidance to schools to ensure school uniforms are made affordable for families.

“A recent poll of parents showed that 94 per cent were concerned about the rising costs of uniforms and PE gear, while 32 per cent said they get into debt to cover the costs.”

Mr Sheehan added that uniforms and PE gear are costing parents hundreds of pounds per-child every year, which he described as “unacceptable” and called for it to be addressed.

"With the cost of living rising, urgent action is needed to support families and I am calling on the Education Minister to legislate to ease the burden of school uniform costs,” he said.

Meanwhile, SDLP West Belfast representative, Paul Doherty who has previously run a school uniform initiative, said that families in Britain receive over £100 more per child through a school uniform grant when compared with those in the North.



“This is completely unfair and raises serious questions about why the Department of Education has not offered more support to parents in recent years, with the costs of uniforms and sports kits rising all the time,” he said.



“I have seen the impact of this first-hand through my school uniform initiative in West Belfast. The demand for our project is clear evidence that too many families have fallen through the gaps and are in desperate need of this type of support, having to choose between cutting back on food or paying for school uniforms.



“We have this debate every August and September when children get ready to return to school and nothing is ever done about it. To purchase a uniform for one child can cost well over £100 and for families that have multiple children this can be a huge strain alongside all the other associated back to school costs. A recent survey by Parentkind found that 68 per cent of parents are very concerned about the cost of school uniforms.”



Mr Doherty said that he knows of numerous local families who have been extremely stretched trying to find the money to pay for children’s uniforms and back to school costs.



“That’s completely unacceptable and it puts parents and children under huge duress,” he continued.



“The pressure caused by this issue has been highlighted in recent years with charities collecting uniforms and giving them out to those in need. It’s disgraceful that the situation has been allowed to get to this stage.



“I welcome the review currently taking place, but it must address the key issues – the cost of uniforms, the lack of support available and the lack of consultation with parents.



“A small rise in the uniform grant will be an insult to parents here who are struggling, particularly in light of spiralling energy and living costs, as well as cuts to welfare. This issue has run on far too long.



“DUP Minister McIlveen and her predecessors at the Department of Education all have serious questions to answer. The ridiculous cost of school uniforms and PE kits should not have to be a consideration for parents trying to get the best education for their child.”