Schools across Belfast being checked for RAAC concrete

QUERIES: Schools in England have been closed due to the presence of RAAC

SCHOOLS across Belfast are to be checked for RAAC concrete following growing concern about schools built with the material in England.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was used as a cheap construction materials by builders from the 1950s to the 1990s. For short term use the material is fine but after decades the holes in the concrete can become brittle and absorb water causing structures to collapse. The material is commonly used on roofs and walls.

Over 100 schools in England have been placed in temporary accommodation due to the material being found on premises. The number of schools affected in England, the North of Ireland, Scotland and Wales is currently unknown.

Due to the DUP boycott of Stormont the UK government have assumed responsibility in checking for the material at schools in the North.

A UK government spokesperson said: "The Department of Education has commissioned the Education Authority to carry out structural surveys to ascertain the extent to which RAAC may be present in schools across Northern Ireland.

"This work is being taken forward as a matter of urgency to ensure that any necessary mitigations are put in place promptly.

"Schools will be contacted by the Education Authority as work progresses."

There are bound to be many buildings across Northern Ireland affected by RAAC too. https://t.co/XDAq7XnH0Y — DrivenMsDaisy (@MsMeesyTheMinx) September 2, 2023

Teachers' union the NASUWT has written to the Department of Education permanent secretary seeking action in relation to schools in Northern Ireland.

Official Justin McCamphill said: "Parents, teachers and pupils will be concerned to read news reports that the UK government are having to take take immediate action to address the risks associated with Raac.

"The Department of Education now need to clarify what steps they are taking to ensure that school buildings in Northern Ireland are safe.

"Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of children and young people and those who work in our schools."

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said health and safety of young people and school staff must be paramount.

The party’s Education spokesperson added: “The announcement of structural surveys of schools in the North follows on from over 100 schools in England being moved to temporary units due to the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

“I would urge the Education Authority to carry out these surveys in a timely manner, ensuring minimal disruption to the education of children and young people.

“The health and safety of young people and staff in our schools is paramount and must be prioritised.”