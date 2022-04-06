Minister and schools team up for road safety message

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has launched an artwork competition with three local schools in North Belfast to highlight the road safety message.

The Minister has written to Mercy, Forthriver and Holy Cross Boys' Primary Schools encouraging pupils to submit a piece of artwork with a road safety message. The winner will then have their design printed on to a road sign and displayed on Crumlin Road roundabout.

Minister Mallon said: “This is a busy road and local residents from Twaddell, Ardoyne and Mountainview have raised concerns with me about speeding and traffic safety in the area.

“After listening to their concerns, I asked officials to undertake some low level planting on the roundabout both for enhancing aesthetics and road safety by improving sightlines on the approaches but it was important to me to do more and that is why I’m launching this artwork competition, to complement that work by making the area more colourful, pleasant, positive and safe.

“I am actively committed to improving safety on our roads and young people are a powerful force in helping to highlight the road safety message. I am delighted that the principals in these three local schools agreed to come on board and ensure our local children’s voices are heard.

“Whether pupils choose to submit a digital entry or through more traditional methods such as crayons, paint or felt tip I want them to use their imagination and get creative.

“I hope the competition has also led to some discussions in both school and at home on the need to slow down and respect everyone’s journey.

“I will be sitting on the judging panel and look forward to seeing the winning design erected at the roundabout in the coming months.

"I have no doubt the winning design will improve road safety, showcase the talent of our young people and will also be another sign of the positive transformation of this part of North Belfast."