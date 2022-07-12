Gaelscoil pupils vow to open new chapter this summer

SCHOOL is out but the P4 pupils from Scoil na Fuiseoige in Twinbrook are aiming to keep learning throughout the summer break. It won’t be like the usual lessons. Instead, they are taking part in The Goliath Trust’s Summer Reading project.

The project aims to maintain children’s reading levels through the holidays and so every P4 pupil will receive a pack each week. The packs will contain books, magazines, craft materials and puzzles – all aimed at encouraging reading but with a big element of fun.

P4 teacher, Eoin Ó Lochlainn, praised the Goliath initiative saying: “Our pupils are really excited to be a part of the Summer Reading Project. They received their first packs as they left school this week and they can’t wait to see what else is in store. They already love to read and this gives them new material to keep that up during the holidays.”

Chair of The Goliath Trust, Rev Alan Abernethy, added: “Children love stories and encouraging them to read is something that will stay with them throughout life. I am delighted that Scoil na Fuiseoige has joined our project and, no doubt, the children will eagerly await the delivery of their packs each week.”