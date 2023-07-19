Milltown Cemetery robbery of elderly man branded 'callous'

A WEST Belfast councillor has branded the robbery of an elderly man while he was visiting a family grave in Milltown Cemetery as “absolutely callous” and a “despicable act".

There has been a public outcry of condemnation after the man was targeted by three males in the cemetery on Tuesday morning and had what police describe as a “considerable amount of money” stolen from him.

The three males are said to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said “people in this community are shocked that anyone could stoop so low as to do something like this".

“Milltown Cemetery holds a special place in the hearts of many people in this community, there are few people in West Belfast who don’t have loved ones buried there and they will be disgusted that it has been desecrated in this way,” Cllr Doherty said.

“I cannot understand how anyone could do something like that, to target and rob an elderly man while he visits the grave of a family member is beyond the comprehension of people here. To use a cemetery where people regularly go to seek moments of quiet reflection and remember those they’ve lost as a place to take advantage of someone has caused significant hurt and anger.

“My thoughts are with the man targeted in this incident and I hope he is getting the support he needs following what must have been a very difficult ordeal. This is not the first incident in our cemetery recently and I will be liaising with local police around what can be done to keep this area safe for everyone who attends. The people who carried out this terrible act must be caught and we need to make clear that we will not tolerate criminality of this kind in our cemetery or anywhere else in West Belfast.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “These males left the area towards the cemetery wall at Sainsbury's.

“If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact 101 and quote serial 633 18/07/23.”

Joe Austin, Chairperson of the Belfast National Graves said: “We are concerned to learn of the robbery yesterday in Milltown Cemetery.

Cemeteries by their very nature should be places of respect, dignity and quiet and this is causing alarming concern within the community.

“We are asking anyone who has any information to help with the apprehension of the robbers to contact the PSNI."